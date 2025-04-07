Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 23 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 12 overall

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 76

Round 5: No. 149

Round 5: No. 174 (compensatory pick)

Round 6: No. 204 (from Lions)

Round 6: No. 211 (compensatory pick)

Round 7: No. 217 (from Titans)

Round 7: No. 239 (from Packers)

Round 7: No. 247 (from Chiefs)

Top three needs: Top three needs: RB, WR, CB. The Cowboys added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but running back remains a high priority. This is a deep draft class at the position, which means they might not have to lock into one at No. 12 overall.

Dallas is also looking for a No. 2 receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb and has issues at cornerback, even with the trade for 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam. Trevon Diggs' availability for the start of the season is in question following left knee surgery, and nickel corner Jourdan Lewis signed with Jacksonville. -- Todd Archer