LOS ANGELES -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 26 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 26 overall

Round 3: No. 90

Round 3: No. 101

Round 4: No. 127

Round 6: No. 190 (from Atlanta)

Round 6: No. 195 (from Pittsburgh)

Round 6: No. 201

Round 6: No. 202 (from Chicago through Houston and Pittsburgh)

Top three needs: CB, LB, OT. The top of the Rams' roster doesn't have many glaring holes after free agency, but they'll need to add depth through the draft. Although the starting cornerbacks return, Los Angeles' pass defense ranked 26th in the NFL this past season. The Rams could also add at inside linebacker after losing Christian Rozeboom (Panthers), Troy Reeder (unsigned) and Jacob Hummel (Ravens) this offseason.

And although the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year deal, they could draft their right tackle of the future with Rob Havenstein entering the last year of his contract. -- Sarah Barshop