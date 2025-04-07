        <
          Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • Jenna LaineApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
          TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to make six picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 19 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 19

          • Round 2: No. 53

          • Round 3: No. 84

          • Round 4: No. 121

          • Round 5: No. 157

          • Round 7: No. 235

          Top three needs: Edge, CB, LB. The Bucs signed Haason Reddick in free agency in hopes he can rebound after a holdout-marred season with the Jets, but that shouldn't preclude them from drafting outside pass-rush help. They also need some insurance at outside cornerback because of Jamel Dean's injury history, and they should prepare for life after Lavonte David at inside linebacker.