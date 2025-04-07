Seahawks general manager John Schneider and Bucs' Jason Licht discuss with Mike Tannenbaum the factors that go into making decisions as a NFL GM that fans may not understand. (2:45)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to make six picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 19 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 84

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 157

Round 7: No. 235

Top three needs: Edge, CB, LB. The Bucs signed Haason Reddick in free agency in hopes he can rebound after a holdout-marred season with the Jets, but that shouldn't preclude them from drafting outside pass-rush help. They also need some insurance at outside cornerback because of Jamel Dean's injury history, and they should prepare for life after Lavonte David at inside linebacker.