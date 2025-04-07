        <
          Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

          Can Jordan Love lead Packers to a Super Bowl? (0:55)

          Damien Woody and Jeff Darlington debate whether Jordan Love has what it takes to lead Green Bay to a championship. (0:55)

          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 23 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          Green Bay Packers 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 23 overall

          • Round 2: No. 54

          • Round 3: No. 87

          • Round 4: No. 124

          • Round 5: No. 159

          • Round 6: No. 198

          • Round 7: No. 237 (from Pittsburgh)

          • Round 7: No. 250

          Top three needs: WR, DT, CB. Signing Mecole Hardman doesn't lessen the need for another receiver. If there ever was a year when the Packers might use a first-round pick on that position (remember, they haven't since 2002), this could be it.

          On the other side of the ball, the Packers want to get more pressure on quarterbacks without blitzing more, yet they haven't added any pass rushers. And the signing on free agent Nate Hobbs isn't enough to say they're set at cornerback. -- Rob Demovsky