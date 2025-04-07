Take a look at the important figures following Ronnie Stanley's new three-year deal with Baltimore. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 27 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Baltimore Ravens 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 27 overall

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 129

Round 4: No. 136

Round 5: No. 176

Round 6: No. 183 (from Carolina)

Round 6: No. 203

Round 6: No. 210

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 243

Top three needs: Edge, DT, S. This has the makings of a defense-heavy draft for Baltimore. The Ravens have signed only one notable defensive player in free agency, backup cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Even though Baltimore finished second in the NFL with 54 sacks, the Ravens are expected to prioritize edge rusher because Kyle Van Noy is 34 and Odafe Oweh is scheduled to be a free agent next year. Baltimore also has to address a thin defensive line after nose tackle Michael Pierce retired and Brent Urban remains unsigned. And the Ravens could look to upgrade from free safety Ar'Darius Washington, the only projected starter in the secondary who was not a first-round pick.