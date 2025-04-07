        <
          Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

          • Jamison HensleyApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
          BALTIMORE -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 27 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          Baltimore Ravens 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 27 overall

          • Round 2: No. 59

          • Round 3: No. 91

          • Round 4: No. 129

          • Round 4: No. 136

          • Round 5: No. 176

          • Round 6: No. 183 (from Carolina)

          • Round 6: No. 203

          • Round 6: No. 210

          • Round 6: No. 212

          • Round 7: No. 243

          Top three needs: Edge, DT, S. This has the makings of a defense-heavy draft for Baltimore. The Ravens have signed only one notable defensive player in free agency, backup cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

          Even though Baltimore finished second in the NFL with 54 sacks, the Ravens are expected to prioritize edge rusher because Kyle Van Noy is 34 and Odafe Oweh is scheduled to be a free agent next year. Baltimore also has to address a thin defensive line after nose tackle Michael Pierce retired and Brent Urban remains unsigned. And the Ravens could look to upgrade from free safety Ar'Darius Washington, the only projected starter in the secondary who was not a first-round pick.