Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 31 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95

Round 4: No. 133

Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Carolina), 251, 257

Top three needs: OT, DT, TE. The Chiefs might have found their starting left tackle when they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but possibly not. Moore is a career backup, so it's in the Chiefs' best interests to draft competition for him.

The Chiefs are short on depth at defensive tackle to play alongside Chris Jones. They added veteran Jerry Tillery in free agency, but he's more of a rotational player, so there's more work to be done. At tight end, Travis Kelce has one more season left in him, but it's not too early for the Chiefs to think about an eventual replacement. -- Adam Teicher