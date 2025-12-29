Tom Aspinall is not happy about hearing boos from the crowd after Ciryl Gane pokes him in the eye for a no contest in the heavyweight title fight. (0:27)

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is moving forward with multiple eye surgeries, as he continues to deal with the fallout of injuries sustained during a title fight against Ciryl Gane in October.

Aspinall (15-3) will have completed surgeries on both eyes by mid-January, according to statements given on his YouTube channel. The 32-year-old has been inactive since Gane poked him in the eyes during their title fight at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. He did not provide additional information on the exact nature of the surgeries or a timeframe for return.

"By the time this [statement] goes out, I'll probably have surgery on one eye already," said Aspinall, in a video released on Sunday. "Next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we're working towards getting back. That's the plan."

Aspinall's first title defense ended in a no-contest, when he was unable to continue after what was officially ruled an accidental eye poke. In the months since, Aspinall has come out and said he believes Gane committed the foul on purpose. The UFC has expressed interest in rebooking the heavyweight matchup as soon as Aspinall is cleared for training.

Fighting out of Salford, England, Aspinall has stated he has dealt with lingering double vision and lack of eye movement since the injury.