CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 23 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Carolina Panthers 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 8 overall

Round 2: No. 57 (from Rams)

Round 3: No. 74

Round 4: No. 111

Round 4: No. 114 (from Cowboys)

Round 5: No. 140 (from Giants)

Round 5: No. 146

Round 5: No. 163 (from Ravens)

Round 7: No. 230 (from Cardinals)

Top three needs: Edge, WR, DT. Carolina added Pat Jones II in free agency for depth behind edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, but he's still a situational player. Clowney is 32, and Wonnum is still in prove-it mode. So adding a young, dynamic edge rusher for the long term is a priority. That's what makes Georgia's Jalon Walker intriguing.

Quarterback Bryce Young still needs a dynamic receiver opposite 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Then it's back to defense, where Carolina settled on defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton -- who is also still in prove-it mode -- after losing out on Milton Williams. -- David Newton