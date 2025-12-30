Ed Dove reacts to Morocco's 3-0 win over Zambia as he discusses who can be key for the hosts moving forward. (2:10)

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Morocco dispatched Zambia 3-0 at a fervid Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Monday to round off their Group A campaign in style and ease into the round of 16.

Ayoub El Kaabi's double -- including another sensational bicycle kick -- and Brahim Diaz's fine finish were enough to see off a limited Zambia side, eliminating them from contention, while Mali's 0-0 draw with Comoros in Casablanca was enough for them to advance as runners-up.

Morocco's win also saw the return of one of their star players in Achraf Hakimi, who had been out of action since the beginning of November after picking up an ankle injury with his club side Paris Saint-Germain.

El Kaabi opened the scoring after nine minutes; a corner was played to Azzedine Ounahi and the striker met his lofted ball into the box with a stooping diving header that flew in beyond Willard Mwanza.

The outstanding Diaz added a second in the 27th minute, firing home with aplomb after the lively Abde Ezzalzouli's cross from the left had evaded the outstretched El Kaabi in the centre of the box.

Zambia's defence had little answer to the hosts' onslaught, looking nervy from the opening 20 seconds -- with El Kaabi dispossessing Dominic Chanda from the kickoff but lacking conviction in his finish -- while Ezzalzouli fired straight at Mwanza moments later.

The introduction of Real Betis wideman Ezzalzouli to the starting XI had given Morocco a true Clasico feel to their front line, with the 24-year-old, who spent two years at Barcelona, dovetailing superbly with Real Madrid's Diaz.

Achraf Hakimi, left, celebrates with Brahim Diaz after a Morocco goal against Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nations. Getty Images

Zambia struggled to get hold of the ball, and it was Diaz who went closest to adding a third before the break, stabbing wide at the far post after being picked out by Ezzalzouli following more fine work from Ounahi.

El Kaabi added the coup de gras five minutes after the restart with another goal of the tournament contender, having netted a bicycle kick against Comoros in the opener. Here, it was another acrobatic effort, as moving backwards, he threw himself up in the air to connect with Ounahi's cross prompting jubilant celebrations across the Moroccan capital.

Arguably the biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Hakimi when he was introduced as a 64th-minute substitute for Noussair Mazraoui.

The right-sider looked lively after his introduction, and his return will come as a major boost for Atlas Lions head coach Walid Regragui, who had begun to feel the pressure after his side's world record winning streak came to an end against Mali in matchday two.

Morocco, advancing as group winners, will now face one of the best third-placed teams from Group C, D or E in Rabat on Jan. 4, while Mali will meet Group C's runner-up -- likely Tunisia -- in Casablanca on Jan. 3.

The Eagles dominated possession against Comoros, but had Amadou Haidara dubiously sent off late on to set up a tense final few minutes. Ultimately, they progress with five points, while Comoros, in third on two points, face a nervous wait to see if their points tally will be sufficient.

Earlier, Group B winners Egypt were held 0-0 by Angola, which may yet be sufficient for Patrice Beaumelle's side to progress to the knockouts as one of the best placed runners up, while South Africa dispatched Zimbabwe 3-2 to secure their place to the knockout rounds of the tournament.