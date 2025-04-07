        <
        >

          New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

          • Katherine TerrellApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013.
          NEW ORLEANS -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 9 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          New Orleans Saints 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 9 overall

          • Round 2: No. 40

          • Round 3: No. 71

          • Round 3: No. 93 (from Washington)

          • Round 4: No. 112

          • Round 4: No. 131 (from Washington)

          • Round 6: No. 184

          • Round 7: No. 248 (from Philadelphia through Washington)

          • Round 7: No. 254

          Top three needs: CB, WR, OL. The Saints have needs all over the roster, and there are strong arguments to be made as to whether they should take a pass rusher this year or even a quarterback. The Saints are bringing back QB Derek Carr for at least one more season, so they might not feel forced to try to make a move at No. 9.

          Cornerback remains a priority after losing two starters, and the Saints need more young faces at WR.