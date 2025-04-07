Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 9 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

New Orleans Saints 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 9 overall

Round 2: No. 40

Round 3: No. 71

Round 3: No. 93 (from Washington)

Round 4: No. 112

Round 4: No. 131 (from Washington)

Round 6: No. 184

Round 7: No. 248 (from Philadelphia through Washington)

Round 7: No. 254

Top three needs: CB, WR, OL. The Saints have needs all over the roster, and there are strong arguments to be made as to whether they should take a pass rusher this year or even a quarterback. The Saints are bringing back QB Derek Carr for at least one more season, so they might not feel forced to try to make a move at No. 9.

Cornerback remains a priority after losing two starters, and the Saints need more young faces at WR.