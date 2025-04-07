DETROIT -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Detroit Lions are scheduled to make seven picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 28 overall selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Detroit Lions 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 102

Round 4: No. 130

Round 6: No. 196

Round 7: No. 228

Round 7: No. 244

Top three needs: Edge, G, LB. Detroit's pass rush will certainly get boosted by the return of Aidan Hutchinson, but the Lions could still use more help with a strong rotation of pass rushers after releasing veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.

The Lions lost a starter in veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to the Titans via free agency, so they'll have to replace him to keep the offensive line competing on an elite level. They could benefit from adding a talented off-ball linebacker as well. -- Eric Woodyard