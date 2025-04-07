        <
          Detroit Lions 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • Eric WoodyardApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted," "Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan.
          DETROIT -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Detroit Lions are scheduled to make seven picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 28 overall selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          Detroit Lions 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 28

          • Round 2: No. 60

          • Round 3: No. 102

          • Round 4: No. 130

          • Round 6: No. 196

          • Round 7: No. 228

          • Round 7: No. 244

          Top three needs: Edge, G, LB. Detroit's pass rush will certainly get boosted by the return of Aidan Hutchinson, but the Lions could still use more help with a strong rotation of pass rushers after releasing veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.

          The Lions lost a starter in veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to the Titans via free agency, so they'll have to replace him to keep the offensive line competing on an elite level. They could benefit from adding a talented off-ball linebacker as well. -- Eric Woodyard