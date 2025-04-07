ASHBURN, Virginia -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Washington Commanders are scheduled to make five picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 29 overall selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Washington Commanders 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 61

Round 4: No. 128

Round 6: No. 205

Round 7: No. 245

Top three needs: Edge, RB, CB. The Commanders have added defensive line depth and more quality run stoppers. However, they were interested in edge rushers Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and DeMarcus Lawrence -- and perhaps Trey Hendrickson -- and haven't gotten any of them to date. None of their current linemen recorded more than five sacks last season. Fortunately for Washington, which owns the 29th pick, the draft is deep with edge rushers.

The Commanders could also add a dynamic running back to pair with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. Multiple other spots could be addressed, but they could use another big-bodied physical corner to pair with Marshon Lattimore and their smaller corners (Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones and Noah Igbinoghene). -- John Keim