BEREA, Ohio -- On the doorstep of breaking the NFL's single-season sack record, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said it would be "special" to get the record-breaking takedown in Sunday's home finale against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett, who has 22 sacks this season, is a half-sack away from tying the single-season record shared by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and a full sack away from breaking the single-season mark.

"[Rodgers is] legendary himself, and it's a legendary record I'm here chasing," Garrett said Friday. "That'd be a great one to put a picture on the wall with."

In two career games against Rodgers, Garrett has failed to bring down the future Hall of Famer. This includes the first matchup this season between the Browns and Steelers, a 23-9 win for Pittsburgh in Week 6.

Garrett, though, has had recent success at home against the Steelers, recording five sacks in the past two games, both victories for the Browns.

"Myles Garrett has certainly been an issue for us in that venue," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "I think he's had five sacks against us in our last two trips, neither of which we won. And so we understand the gravity of what we're going into and how they engineer victory and who's significant in doing so. He's at the doorstep of history, and so we certainly have respect for that."

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.