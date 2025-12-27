Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams right guard Kevin Dotson has been ruled out against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night with his ankle injury, coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams might be further short-handed on their offensive line as left tackle Alaric Jackson will be listed as questionable with his knee injury. McVay said that if Jackson cannot play, tackle D.J. Humphries will start in his place.

McVay said that "it's more likely than not" that Jackson and defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) will be able to play in Atlanta but that "it wouldn't be something that would be crazy if they weren't able to make it."

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, who aggravated a hamstring injury in Week 15, is doubtful to play against the Falcons. He has 14 receiving touchdowns this season, which leads the NFL.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (left PCL strain) was limited in practice this week and officially designated as questionable for Monday night, but coach Raheem Morris said London will play. London returned in Week 16 after missing four weeks, hauling in three catches for 27 yards.

