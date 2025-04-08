        <
          Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

          Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins contract updates with Bengals (0:51)

          Jeremy Fowler breaks down Cincinnati's efforts to secure deals for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. (0:51)

          Apr 8, 2025

          CINCINNATI -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 17 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          Cincinnati Bengals 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 17 overall

          • Round 2: No. 49

          • Round 3: No. 81

          • Round 4: No. 119

          • Round 5: No. 153

          • Round 6: No. 193

          Top three needs: Edge, LB, S. Cincinnati is still looking for a long-term edge rusher who can take over when DE Trey Hendrickson's prolific run comes to an end. Joseph Ossai showed some flashes last season, but the Bengals could still use another dominant pass rusher. Elsewhere on the defense, a linebacker who could start in a year or two would be helpful. The Bengals have not seriously addressed that position in the draft since 2020.

          As for the secondary, landing a free safety to play behind Geno Stone but who has future starter potential is also important. -- Ben Baby