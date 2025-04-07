        <
        >

          Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          play
          Cam Ward impresses at Miami pro day (1:17)

          Watch some of Cam Ward's best throws at Miami's pro day as the quarterback looks to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. (1:17)

          • Turron DavenportApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
            Close
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN since 2018. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD."
            Follow on X

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to make eight picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 1 selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          .

          NFL draft coverage:
          Latest expert mock drafts
          Kiper's Big Board | Team needs
          Consensus rankings | More

          Tennessee Titans 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 1

          • Round 2: No. 35

          • Round 4: No. 103

          • Round 4: No. 120 (from the Seahawks)

          • Round 5: No. 141

          • Round 5: No. 167 (from Chiefs)

          • Round 6: No. 178

          • Round 6: No. 188 (from Cowboys)

          Top three needs: QB, Edge, WR. Quarterback remains cloudy after the Titans' only offseason addition was career backup Brandon Allen, who joins Will Levis. That could change if they select one of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 1 pick.

          Whoever the quarterback is will need better receivers. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine led the Titans in receiving touchdowns last season (9) before signing with the Dolphins. The team likes second-year wideout Bryce Oliver, but Calvin Ridley is the only proven pass catcher on the roster. Harold Landry III's release means the Titans won't have their sack leader from 2024, either. No player on the current roster has posted a 10-sack season. Tennessee must find someone who can cause chaos off the edge.