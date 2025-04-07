Watch some of Cam Ward's best throws at Miami's pro day as the quarterback looks to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. (1:17)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to make eight picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 1 selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Tennessee Titans 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 1

Round 2: No. 35

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 120 (from the Seahawks)

Round 5: No. 141

Round 5: No. 167 (from Chiefs)

Round 6: No. 178

Round 6: No. 188 (from Cowboys)

Top three needs: QB, Edge, WR. Quarterback remains cloudy after the Titans' only offseason addition was career backup Brandon Allen, who joins Will Levis. That could change if they select one of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 1 pick.

Whoever the quarterback is will need better receivers. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine led the Titans in receiving touchdowns last season (9) before signing with the Dolphins. The team likes second-year wideout Bryce Oliver, but Calvin Ridley is the only proven pass catcher on the roster. Harold Landry III's release means the Titans won't have their sack leader from 2024, either. No player on the current roster has posted a 10-sack season. Tennessee must find someone who can cause chaos off the edge.