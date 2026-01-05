The Jaguars pick up the AFC South title after a 41-7 drubbing of the Titans. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

It's the final week of the NFL regular season, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are already in postseason form when it comes to staying petty.

Jacksonville beat the Tennessee Titans 41-7 to win the AFC South and clinch the No. 3 seed. It marked the Jaguars' eighth straight victory and 13th of the season -- their second most in franchise history

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with 38 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in the season, the most by a quarterback in Jaguars history, according to ESPN Research.

Though Jacksonville took down Tennessee, it had another AFC foe on its mind postgame -- the top-seeded Denver Broncos. In the lead up to the two teams facing off in December, Broncos coach Sean Payton said during a news conference: "As you look at them and you watch the tape, it's a smaller market but you see a real good team."

The Jaguars didn't forget Payton's comment, mentioning it after they defeated the Broncos in Week 16. Two weeks later, Jacksonville's postwin graphic included a reference to being a small-market team.

How about we do this again next week?#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QqIWgXoAGL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 4, 2026

Here are more of the top NFL trolls from Week 18.

The Los Angeles Rams closed out the regular season with a win, defeating the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns, while Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had 243 passing yards and two touchdowns. Stafford finished with an NFL-best 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns.

Los Angeles tapped into the "Angry Birds" video game series, posting a graphic of a cardinal being slingshotted away.

The Houston Texans are winners of nine straight following a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston is the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 0-3 and make the playoffs. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had 169 passing yards and a touchdown, but the star of the game was Ka'imi Fairbairn. Houston's kicker made six field goals -- including the go-ahead with 12 seconds remaining -- tying the franchise single-game high.

Houston referenced "One Piece" character Luffy's ultimate form, Gear 5, implying it was at its peak form against Indianapolis.

Gear 5 type beat ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/8i9te3V9PZ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 4, 2026

In a battle for the NFC West and No. 1 seed, the Seattle Seahawks took down the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Defense was the name of the game for Seattle, who held San Francisco to just 173 yards. The 49ers' three points were their fewest since Week 1 in 2017. The only touchdown of the game came when Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ran for a 27 yard score in the first quarter.

Seattle followed up its big win with a handful of trolls, including a reference to San Francisco's "Bang Bang Niner Gang" chant and the boombox its players hold while walking onto the field pregame. The Seahawks also threw virtual jabs at the other three NFC West teams.

Our division in your house. pic.twitter.com/Ur1H1kjQhj — xz* - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2026

ESPN Research contributed to this story.