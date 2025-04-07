Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to make five of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 15 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 15 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 4: No. 118

Round 7: No. 218 (from Cleveland through Los Angeles Chargers)

Round 7: No. 242 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Top three needs: Edge, DT, CB. Leonard Floyd was a solid free agent addition at edge. He has had no fewer than 8.5 sacks in a season since 2020. But Falcons coach Raheem Morris has said he believes a pass rush is most potent with two strong options. So look for Atlanta to draft someone who can get to the quarterback early, likely at No. 15.

With the loss of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Falcons also have a hole in the middle of their line. Morgan Fox was a nice addition, but this draft is rich in interior line talent. -- Marc Raimondi