PHILADELPHIA -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 32 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 32 overall

Round 2: No. 64

Round 3: No. 96

Round 4: No. 134

Round 5: No. 161 (from Houston)

Round 5: No. 164 (from Cleveland through Detroit)

Round 5: No. 165 (from Washington)

Round 5: No. 168

Top three needs: S, DT, LB. The decision to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans created an opening at starting safety opposite Reed Blankenship. Former third-round pick Sydney Brown should have a chance to vie for the spot, but Philadelphia will want to add competition and depth there before the start of the season.

Similarly, the loss of Milton Williams in free agency means defensive tackle could use reinforcements behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. The Eagles inked All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to an extension, but with Nakobe Dean still recovering from a torn patellar tendon, it would be smart to strengthen the linebacker room. Tight end should be mentioned here as well, particularly if the Eagles move on from Dallas Goedert as has been speculated. -- Tim McManus