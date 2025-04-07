Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. --- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to make four of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 24 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory pick)

Round 5: No. 139 (from Browns)

Round 6: No. 187 (from 49ers)

Top three needs: CB, DT, C. The Vikings won't have to reach for need in the draft for 2025 impact due to their $300 million-plus free agent shopping spree. But the one position that still needs work is cornerback. The team's top four corners this past season were all on expiring contracts, and only Byron Murphy Jr. has been re-signed. Newcomers Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah and holdover Mekhi Blackmon aren't enough depth.

The other positional holes are longer-term. The Vikings' top three defensive linemen -- Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave and Harrison Phillips -- are between 29 and 32 years old. New center Ryan Kelly is 32 and on a short-term contract. -- Kevin Seifert