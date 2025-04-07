BEREA, Ohio -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make 10 picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 2 overall selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Cleveland Browns 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 2

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: No. 67

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: No. 104

Round 6: No. 179

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 200

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 255

Top three needs: QB, WR, RB. Quarterback remains a glaring hole for the Browns with Deshaun Watson rehabbing a torn right Achilles tendon and Kenny Pickett being the only healthy passer on the roster. Barring a trade back, Cleveland could land one of the top-two quarterback prospects in this year's class -- Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

But the Browns also must get more dynamic at the skill positions around the quarterback. Jerry Jeudy is the Browns' only proven wide receiver, and Cleveland has to add in the backfield as Nick Chubb has not been re-signed. -- Daniel Oyefusi