        <
        >

          Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • Daniel OyefusiApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
            Close
              Daniel Oyefusi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. Prior to ESPN, he covered the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald, as well as the Baltimore Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
            Follow on X

          BEREA, Ohio -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make 10 picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 2 overall selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          .

          NFL draft coverage:
          Latest expert mock drafts
          Kiper's Big Board | Team needs
          Consensus rankings | More

          Cleveland Browns 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 2

          • Round 2: No. 33

          • Round 3: No. 67

          • Round 3: No. 94

          • Round 4: No. 104

          • Round 6: No. 179

          • Round 6: No. 192

          • Round 6: No. 200

          • Round 6: No. 216

          • Round 7: No. 255

          Top three needs: QB, WR, RB. Quarterback remains a glaring hole for the Browns with Deshaun Watson rehabbing a torn right Achilles tendon and Kenny Pickett being the only healthy passer on the roster. Barring a trade back, Cleveland could land one of the top-two quarterback prospects in this year's class -- Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

          But the Browns also must get more dynamic at the skill positions around the quarterback. Jerry Jeudy is the Browns' only proven wide receiver, and Cleveland has to add in the backfield as Nick Chubb has not been re-signed. -- Daniel Oyefusi