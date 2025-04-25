Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, acquiring the No. 26 pick from the Los Angeles Rams. With that pick, Atlanta took edge rusher James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee after earlier selecting linebacker Jalon Walker of Georgia with their original pick at No. 15.

To get the No. 26 pick, the Falcons paid a hefty price. They sent the Rams second-round (No. 46) and seventh-round picks (No. 242) this year, as well as their first-round pick in 2026. In addition to the 26th pick, Atlanta received a third-round pick this year (No. 101).

Walker and Pearce immediately change the complexion of what has been one of the worst pass rushes in the league.

The Falcons were second to last in the league in both sacks (31) and pressure rate (28.1%) in 2024. Atlanta's defense has just 169 sacks since 2019, 30 fewer than any other team. The franchise has not had a player with seven sacks in any of the past five years.

In free agency, the Falcons signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who has had no less than 8.5 sacks since 2020.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Wednesday at his predraft news conference that the team keeps a chart of the tendencies of other GMs, like whether or not they are willing to trade up or down in the draft. Fontenot was asked where he would fall on such a chart.

"I'm 75% trade up," Fontenot said. "I'm more aggressive."

Perhaps Fontenot was showing his hand.

Walker played off the ball and on the edge with Georgia and could be used in different roles with the Falcons. He had 6.5 sacks and 29 pressures in 2024. Pearce had 7.5 sacks last season, and his 19.6% pressure rate since the start of 2023 was the second highest in the FBS among players with at least 400 pass rushes. (Abdul Carter was first.)

"Two of the better [pass] rushers in the SEC," Fontenot said Thursday. "That's exciting."