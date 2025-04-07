        <
          Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM

          SEATTLE -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 18 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          Seattle Seahawks 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 18 overall

          • Round 2: No. 50

          • Round 2: No. 52 (from Pittsburgh)

          • Round 3: No. 82

          • Round 3: No. 92 (from Las Vegas through Detroit and New York Jets)

          • Round 4: No. 137

          • Round 5: No. 172

          • Round 5: No. 175

          • Round 7: No. 223 (from Pittsburgh through New Orleans and Philadelphia)

          • Round 7: No. 234

          Top three needs: OL, DT, WR. The Seahawks weren't going to spend big on an interior offensive lineman other than Will Fries, so when the ex-Colts guard signed with Minnesota, their focus shifted. They'll still add a low-cost veteran at guard and/or center at some point, but the blue-chip upgrade they need up front will have to come from an early draft pick.

          Recent receiver additions Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are 30 or older, so the Seahawks could use some youth to accompany Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Nose tackle is another hole, with Johnathan Hankins unsigned after filling that role for Seattle last season. -- Brady Henderson