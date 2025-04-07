Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 6 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 6

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 68

Round 4: No. 108

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: Nos. 180, 213, 215

Round 7: No. 222

Top three needs: RB, WR, CB. Although they signed running back Raheem Mostert, the Raiders still need help to improve the league's worst rushing attack. Coach Pete Carroll wants to have a strong run game, so adding another running back to help take pressure off quarterback Geno Smith should be a priority.

Las Vegas has two 1,000-yard pass catchers in tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but there's a significant drop-off in receiving production outside those players. It wouldn't hurt to add a wide receiver who can stretch the field. -- Ryan McFadden