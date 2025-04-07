Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to make ten of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 30 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Buffalo Bills 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 30 overall

Round 2: No. 56 (via Vikings through Texans)

Round 2: No. 62

Round 4: No. 109

Round 4: No. 132

Round 5: No. 169

Round 5: No. 170

Round 6: No. 173

Round 6: No. 177

Round 6: No. 206

Top three needs: CB, DT, WR. There's an argument for wide receiver to be even higher on this list, but the biggest need is undeniably at outside cornerback. The only move in free agency has come in bringing back Dane Jackson. He is a good addition after spending last season with the Panthers, but a clearer starter opposite Christian Benford is still missing.

More overall depth also is needed, even with Benford signing a four-year, $76 million extension. The Bills have repeatedly shown a desire to extend their own, but looking to the future here is important. -- Alaina Getzenberg