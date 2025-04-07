Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Chicago Bears are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 10 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Chicago Bears 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 10 overall

Round 2: No. 39 (from Carolina)

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 5: No. 148

Round 7: No. 233 (from Cincinnati)

Round 7: No. 240 (from Minnesota through Cleveland)

Top three needs: OT, Edge, RB. Although the Bears have added three interior offensive linemen this offseason, drafting 10th overall is an ideal spot to land their left tackle of the future with Braxton Jones entering a contract year.

And as general manager Ryan Poles said, a team can never have enough pass rushers. With a deep class of edge rushers and defensive tackles, Chicago could continue to add in the trenches, even after signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. While running back isn't the most pressing need, upgrading a key position for Ben Johnson's offense would be a major benefit for the Bears. And with four picks in the first three rounds, they have the ability to do it. -- Courtney Cronin