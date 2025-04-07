Stephen A. Smith lays out the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback options if they fail to land Aaron Rodgers. (1:55)

PITTSBURGH -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 21 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 21 overall

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: No. 156

Round 6: No. 185 (from Seattle through Chicago)

Round 7: No. 229 (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)

Top three needs: DT, RB, QB. The Steelers still don't have a decision from Aaron Rodgers, making quarterback a priority in the draft. Beyond QB, the Steelers still must reload on the defensive line with Larry Ogunjobi's departure in free agency and Cam Heyward turning 36 in May.

Pittsburgh also added Kenneth Gainwell to help replace Najee Harris in the ground game, but getting another running back to join Gainwell and Jaylen Warren would be a big boost for a team that wants to have a run-first offense. -- Brooke Pryor