          Houston Texans 2025 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          play
          McAfee and Co. react to Derek Stingley Jr.'s record-breaking deal (1:25)

          Pat McAfee and Darius Butler react to Derek Stingley Jr.'s three-year, $90 million extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. (1:25)

          • DJ Bien-AimeApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM
          HOUSTON -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Houston Texans are scheduled to make seven picks of the draft's 257, beginning with the No. 25 overall selection of the first round on Day 1 of the three-day event.

          .

          Houston Texans 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 25

          • Round 2: No. 58

          • Round 3: No. 79 (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

          • Round 3: No. 89

          • Round 5: No. 166 (from Bills)

          • Round 7: No. 236 (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)

          • Round 7: No. 241

          Top three needs: OT, G, WR. Houston revamped its offensive line by moving on from left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Kenyon Green and right guard Shaq Mason. However, Houston didn't add clear upgrades. They brought in guard Ed Ingram, tackle Cam Robinson and guard Laken Tomlinson. But Ingram (10%), Robinson (12%) and Tomlinson (9.1%) allowed pressure rates that ranked in the top 10 highest at their positions in 2024, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

          Houston traded for wideout Christian Kirk, but he averaged 47.4 receiving yards per game (second fewest in his career). So the Texans need to draft home runs at these spots.