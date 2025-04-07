Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 5 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 5 overall

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 70

Round 3: No. 88 (from Minnesota)

Round 4: No. 107

Round 4 : No. 126 (from Minnesota)

Round 5: No. 142

Round 6: No. 182

Round 6: No. 194 (from Seattle)

Round 7: No. 221

Top three needs: CB, DT, S. The Jaguars added Jourdan Lewis in free agency to be the nickel. That helps, but they don't have another outside corner opposite Tyson Campbell. Jarrian Jones showed flashes as a rookie in 2024 and will have to compete for playing time. Campbell, who signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract last July, has missed 11 games in the past two seasons and hasn't played at the level he did in 2022.

The Jaguars also need an interior disruptor to boost the run defense and create push in the middle, which was missing last season and would help edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Eric Murray and Darnell Savage are the likely starting safeties, but both joined the team as free agents and aren't viewed as long-term starters. -- Michael DiRocco