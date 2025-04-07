FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The New York Jets are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 7 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

New York Jets 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 7 overall

Round 2: No. 42

Round 3: No. 73

Round 4: No. 110

Round 5: No. 145

Round 5: No. 162 (from Los Angles Rams through Pittsburgh)

Round 6: No. 186

Round 6: No. 207 (from Kansas City)

Top three needs: OT, WR, TE. The Jets lost starters at RT (Morgan Moses), WR (Davante Adams) and TE (Tyler Conklin) and replaced them with bargain free agents -- Chukwuma Okorafor, Josh Reynolds and Stone Smartt, respectively. If they don't add a legitimate receiving threat, either a wideout or a tight end, star WR Garrett Wilson will face an inordinate amount of extra coverage.

The Jets also will look for a long-term answer at quarterback. Justin Fields buys them some time, but they won't hesitate to add a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect if they feel he can develop into a productive starter. -- Rich Cimini