INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 14 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 14 overall

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 117

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 189

Round 7: No. 232

Top three needs: TE, OL, LB. Tight end is an obvious need for the Colts considering their unit collectively ranked 31st in receiving yards last season (467 yards). Indianapolis has bypassed the position in free agency thus far, presumably relying on the draft and the deep crop of available talent there. Tyler Warren (Penn State) or Colston Loveland (Michigan) could be available at pick No. 14.

The departures of C Ryan Kelly and G Will Fries means there could be in-house promotions that will erode the offensive-line depth. Weakside LB E.J. Speed went to the Texans, but the Colts have been great at finding late-round talent at that position. -- Stephen Holder