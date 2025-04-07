Laura Rutledge talks with Travis Hunter about the possibility of playing both wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL. (1:09)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Denver Broncos are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 20 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Denver Broncos 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 20 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 122

Round 6: No. 191 (via the Cardinals)

Round 6: No. 197

Round 6: No. 208 (via the Eagles)

Top three needs: RB, WR, CB. The need at running back might not be as glaring if the Broncos increase Audric Estime's workload, but that's hardly a guarantee given his erratic usage during his rookie season. Javonte Williams' departure leaves a lot of snaps, carries and receptions available at the position.

Wide receiver also is less of a hole if Marvin Mims Jr.'s playing time continues to increase, but Lil'Jordan Humphrey signed with the Giants after playing 546 snaps in 2024. And the Broncos saw very clearly last season how Riley Moss' injury impacted their defense, so they should always look at bolstering the depth chart at cornerback. -- Jeff Legwold