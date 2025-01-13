Open Extended Reactions

Penn State junior standout running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton all announced Monday that they will be returning to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season.

"We still have goals we want to reach as a team, and I want to be alongside my teammates as we reach those goals," Singleton wrote in his announcement.

Allen, meanwhile, said that "it's clear that we still have a lot more to accomplish."

Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton (10) and Kaytron Allen (13), who combined for 2,207 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, are both returning to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had ranked Allen and Singleton as the Nos. 5 and 6 running backs available in the upcoming NFL draft.

This past season, the two teamed up to give Penn State one of college football's top rushing duos -- Allen rushed for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry; Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards with 12 touchdowns and ranked fourth in the Big Ten with 6.4 yards per carry.

Singleton also led Big Ten running backs with 375 receiving yards on 41 receptions.

Singleton ran for three touchdowns in Penn State's 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals Thursday. Allen rushed for 134 yards in the Nittany Lions' quarterfinal victory over Boise State on Dec. 31.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar previously announced he was coming back. With Allen and Singleton joining him, the Nittany Lions will enter next season with one of the country's most prolific and experienced backfields.

Dennis-Sutton, who started opposite Abdul Carter, had 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and nine quarterback hurries, matching Carter for most on the team. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.