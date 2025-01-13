Open Extended Reactions

Texas star wide receiver Matthew Golden told ESPN on Monday that he's leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft.

This decision comes in the wake of a lone season at Texas in which he led the Longhorns in receiving yards (987) and receiving touchdowns (9). He caught 58 passes, averaging 17 yards per reception, and significantly helped his draft stock with a furious finish during the final month.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Golden projects as a top 50 pick in the draft and is ranked No. 8 at the receiver position by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Golden, who has high-end speed and sure hands, was Texas' most reliable wide receiver in 2024.

He spent his first two seasons at Houston, where he started 17 of his 20 games with the Cougars and finished with 76 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Golden also brings versatility, as he has totaled 722 return yards and a pair of kick return touchdowns in his college career.

His NFL stock has risen sharply in the final month after he had 162 receiving yards in the SEC championship game against Georgia and 149 receiving yards and a touchdown against Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Golden had two catches for 51 yards in the CFP semifinal loss to Ohio State, missing a large part of that game with an apparent lower leg injury. He was taken to the injury tent and locker room in the first half before returning to the game in the second half.