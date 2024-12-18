Open Extended Reactions

The first 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday when Indiana plays at Notre Dame, the first of four first-round on-campus games in the expanded field. And as one would expect, the top 12 teams of the 2024 CFB season have plenty of prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

Below, we identify each player in the playoff who could be selected in the 2025 draft and which round they'd all slot into right now, giving brief breakdowns on players graded in the first three rounds. These players' draft stocks are far from final; they can all rise or fall during playoff action and the pre-draft process. But this is where things stand right now and a good picture of which teams could be sending a bunch of top talents to the early rounds of the draft.

Let's get started with the No. 1-seeded team in the CFP and the only undefeated squad left in the FBS. Prospects are ordered within each round by overall ranking, injured players are included and underclassmen are marked with an asterisk. National title chances are via ESPN's Football Power Index.

First-round matchup: Bye (will play Ohio State-Tennessee winner in Rose Bowl)

FPI chances to win national title: 9.8%

Round 1: DT Derrick Harmon*, OT Josh Conerly Jr.*

Oregon is undefeated thanks to its strength in the trenches, with Harmon and Conerly leading the way. Harmon, a transfer from Michigan State, has blossomed at Oregon as a gap-shooting defensive tackle and has five sacks this season. Playing left tackle, Conerly has kept Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel clean all season, allowing only one sack with a pressure percentage of 1.4%. Both players are clear first-round talents with top-20 upside.