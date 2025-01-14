Check out the best from Penn State TE Tyler Warren as he takes the field at six positions. (0:28)

Penn State All-American tight end Tyler Warren is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

"Penn State gave me the opportunity to compete, learn and be surrounded by outstanding men and women who have had such a large impact on my life," Warren wrote Monday as part of his farewell message.

"To my teammates, I'm thankful for every practice, workout and game I stood alongside you all. To the fans and Penn State community, thank you for your support, I will always be proud to be a Nittany Lion."

Warren led all Power 4 tight ends this season with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also had four touchdowns rushing and another throwing.

Warren won the Mackey Award, which is given to college football's most outstanding tight end.

In a comeback win over USC on Oct. 12, Warren tied an FBS game record with 17 receptions and set a Penn State record with 224 receiving yards.

He finished his college career with six catches for 75 yards in Penn State's 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in last week's College Football Playoff semifinal.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Warren as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

Earlier Monday, Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both announced they were coming back to school. Each rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.