Cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr., the son of four-time NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie, announced his commitment to Florida State Monday night, continuing a family legacy with the Seminoles.

The younger Cromartie, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound defender in the Class of 2025, is not currently rated in ESPN's recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle. He joins Florida State's incoming class after recording 85 tackles with four forced fumbles and an interception in his senior season at Georgia's Carrollton High School, where Cromartie's teammates included No. 2 overall prospect Julian Lewis (Colorado) and four-star Texas safety signee Zelus Hicks (No. 72 in the ESPN 300).

Cromartie also held offers from Southeast Missouri State, UT Martin and Wofford. His commitment to the Seminoles follows an official visit with the program over the weekend.

With his pledge, Cromartie is now set to follow in the footsteps of his father, who earned first-team All-ACC honors (2004) and appeared in 25 games at Florida State from 2003 to 2005 before launching an 11-year NFL career. A first-round selection of the San Diego Charges in the 2006 NFL draft, the elder Cromartie was named first-team All-Pro in 2007 when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions, and he made four Pro Bowl appearances across a pro career that included stints with the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Cromartie later served as a defensive assistant at Texas A&M under coach Jimbo Fisher from 2021 to 2022.

The younger Cromartie's recruitment was initially limited to FCS programs before Florida State emerged with an offer last month on Christmas Day. He's now the 21st member of the Seminoles' 2025 class, which sits at No. 36 in ESPN's latest team rankings for the cycle.

Florida State lost 10 commitments -- including eight from inside the ESPN 300 -- during the program's disastrous 2-10 season this past fall, headlined by five-star offensive tackle Solomon Thomas' early signing period flip to LSU. However, the Seminoles will hope Cromartie's commitment is just the start to a busy final stretch in the 2025 class before the traditional signing period opens on Feb. 5.

Florida State remains in the mix for five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood (No. 18 in the ESPN 300) and four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis (No. 63), among others.