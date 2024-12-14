Open Extended Reactions

Purdue transfer safety Dillon Thieneman has committed to Oregon, he announced Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Ducks secured a pledge from one of the top defensive backs in this portal cycle ahead of their College Football Playoff run. Thieneman is the No. 1 safety in ESPN's transfer rankings and the No. 13 overall player.

The 6-foot, 207-pound sophomore will have two more seasons of eligibility when he joins the Ducks.

Thieneman, a former three-star recruit from Westfield, Indiana, earned Freshman of the Year awards from the FWAA and the Big Ten in 2023 after recording 106 tackles and six interceptions, tied for third most in FBS. He also earned third-team All-America honors from the AP.

As a sophomore, Thieneman led all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles, broke up seven passes and handled punt return duties for the Boilermakers.

He'll join a Ducks secondary that must replace senior safeties Tysheem Johnson and Kobe Savage for next season. Both starters joined the program as transfers.

Purdue fired coach Ryan Walters at the conclusion of a 1-11 season and a winless run through Big Ten play. UNLV's Barry Odom was hired to take over the program on Dec. 8.

Thieneman and 22 more Purdue scholarship players have entered the transfer portal since the coaching change.