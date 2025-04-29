The 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books. We saw it all. The Titans made Cam Ward the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars made an aggressive move up the board for Travis Hunter. The Giants landed Abdul Carter and still got a QB in Round 1 in Jaxson Dart. And Shedeur Sanders ended up sliding all the way to Round 5, where the Browns took him. Teams checked off needs and found value over three days. I particularly liked what the Chargers, Seahawks, Bears and 49ers did.

I've had a few days now to reflect on an incredible week in Green Bay, and I wanted to take a closer look at five picks I liked the most from each of the seven rounds (and six in Round 6). These aren't necessarily the best players taken in each round, but rather the best picks. I factored in value, fit and what the player will bring to the team, among other things.

I'll start with the blockbuster trade that altered the top of the board.

Round 1

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 2)