Jets, OC Tanner Engstrand parting ways, sources say

The New York Jets are parting ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and Engstrand had multiple conversations about Engstrand's role moving forward, and ultimately they made the mutual decision to move on.

New York's search for a new offensive coordinator will start immediately.

The Jets are also in search of a defensive coordinator after firing Steve Wilks in December.

Glenn returned after a 3-14 season in his first year as coach, but now he will have new offensive and defensive coordinators for his second season.