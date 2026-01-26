Colts, Sauce Gardner optimistic despite 2025 disaster

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts had just executed one of the biggest trades in franchise history, and the excitement was still palpable.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner, a former No. 4 draft pick, had been acquired from the New York Jets for a huge haul, and the acquisition had the Colts -- who were 7-2 at the time -- thinking big.

Gardner, who had done nothing but lose games during the first half of the season in New York, was also thrilled.

"I'm looking forward to this year and my future as a Colt," he said in his introductory news conference on Nov. 6.

But what actually transpired in Gardner's immediate future was mostly a letdown. The Colts went into a tailspin that destroyed their season. And Gardner sustained a left calf injury that he couldn't shake. He went on to play just 36% of the team's defensive snaps in the eight games after the trade, and the Colts never reaped the immediate rewards they hoped the trade would yield.

Indianapolis, tied for the best record in the NFL at the time of the trade, lost its final seven games after a series of injuries that included quarterback Daniel Jones' season-ending ruptured right Achilles.

And yet, there is widespread optimism in the organization about Gardner moving forward.

When Sauce Gardner joined the Colts, expecations were for a deep playoff run. But Gardner suffered an injury and the Colts lost seven straight. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"He's incredible," coach Shane Steichen said. "He's a hell of a player. He's sticky in coverage. He's an elite corner that can win one-on-one matchups. Every time he was out there, he did a hell of a job doing it.

"So, [I'm] really looking forward to his future in this organization."

The delayed gratification of the trade would seem difficult to accept. The Colts traded two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and receiver Adonai Mitchell for Gardner. It was a huge cost, with some in NFL circles critiquing the deal even before Gardner's injury.

But the Colts are keeping the whole thing in perspective, believing that Gardner's presence on their roster for years to come is just as valuable as the potential playoff boost they hoped he was going to bring in the 2025 season.

For one, the Colts have emphasized their flexibility and contractual control of Gardner for five more seasons after he signed an extension with the Jets just last year. Gardner, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, has a team-friendly contract with modest salary cap figures for the next two seasons. And if Gardner's play declines in the future, the Colts would suffer no cap consequence for moving on from him.

But the expectation is Gardner will be part of the Colts for the foreseeable future.

"I definitely think this is a long-term home, and that's been communicated to me," Gardner said. "Teams need premier cornerbacks."

General manager Chris Ballard, whose reputation is somewhat tied to the long-term outcome of the trade, remains bullish on Gardner. Ballard mulled the trade for weeks before executing it on the NFL's trade deadline in November.

"I kept asking myself, 'Look, would we get this guy in the draft?'" Ballard said. "Well, maybe [if we] get a little luck. But you're talking about a premier guy that's been to Pro Bowls. He's 24 years old and the contract was, we thought, advantageous to acquire.

"Sauce has got a really bright future, and he's going to be a core piece for us here for a while."

Gardner has maintained a consistently optimistic attitude about the situation, even in light of his injury. He has quickly acclimated to his new surroundings and become popular among his teammates. And Gardner is all-in on Indianapolis.

"It's a lot of good that came out of this and is still coming out of this," he said at the conclusion of the season.

"I definitely look forward to being a part of the future here. I know I'm going to continue to do what I have to do on and off the field, so I'm looking forward to what we're going to do."

The presence of Gardner has taken on greater importance in light of the uncertain situation with the Colts' other top cornerback, Charvarius Ward. He said earlier this month that he is contemplating retirement after severe complications following a series of concussions this season. Ward, one season into a three-year, $54 million contract, said he plans to discuss the issue with his family and come to a decision in the near future.

The Colts envisioned the pair of corners locking down receivers during the stretch run this season, but both ended up sidelined. But they see Gardner as a sure thing, a player quarterbacks will have to consistently contend with.

"We got a 24-year-old premier cornerback that still has upside," Ballard said. "Those guys are not easy to find."