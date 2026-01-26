Source: Grant Udinski withdraws from Browns' search, eyes Bills

Adam Schefter gives the latest on the Browns and the NFL coaching carousel. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has pulled his name from consideration for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching position but is still pursuing the Buffalo Bills' job, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Udinski, who interviewed with the Bills on Sunday, has also agreed to a new contract with the Jaguars that includes a raise for the 2026 season if he is not hired as the Bills' head coach, the source told Schefter.

Though he did not call plays in his first season with the Jaguars (head coach Liam Coen did), Udinski, 30, helped the offense finish sixth in scoring, 11th in total yards and 12th in passing yards. He also worked closely with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who set a career high with 29 touchdown passes and 38 total touchdowns, which was third in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford (46) and the Bills' Josh Allen (39).

Udinski has risen quickly as a head coaching candidate. He began his NFL coaching career in 2020 as an assistant with the Carolina Panthers. In 2022, he joined the Vikings as an assistant to head coach Kevin O'Connell before rising to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and then serving as the assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024.

He is the third candidate to withdraw his name from consideration for the Browns' head coaching job, joining Jesse Minter (hired by the Baltimore Ravens) and Josh McDaniel.

The remaining candidates for the Browns' job include defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn and former Ravens OC Todd Monken.