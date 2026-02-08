Dolphins, Cardinals face challenges in Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray trades

Peter Schrager explains how the Dolphins landed Jeff Hafley as their next head coach. (0:48)

As the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals navigate their future with new head coaches, both teams would like to find trade partners for their starting quarterbacks.

The Dolphins would like to explore trading Tua Tagovailoa; ditto for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray -- but it remains unclear whether a deal for either quarterback is feasible given the financial hurdles for an acquiring team.

There certainly are expected to be a handful of teams in the quarterback-acquiring market -- a list that could include the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings as well as the Dolphins and Cardinals.

Miami is expected to be willing to pay down a portion of Tagovailoa's contract to help facilitate a trade, sources told ESPN, though the money still makes it challenging.

The Dolphins signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.1 million extension in July 2024. They already owe him $54 million guaranteed in 2026, and another $3 million of Tagovailoa's 2027 salary becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the new league year March 15.

Cutting Tagovailoa would leave a $99 million dead money salary cap charge -- the largest in NFL history -- while designating him as a post-June 1 cut would spread out the money over two years.

Murray already is guaranteed $36.8 million in 2026. On March 15, another $19.5 million of his 2027 base salary becomes guaranteed if Murray is still on Arizona's roster.

If the Cardinals release Murray before June 1, they would take on a $54.7 million dead cap hit. Designating Murray as a post-June 1 cut would spread out the money over two years.

Trading Murray would create $34.7 million in cap savings for the Cardinals while leaving behind $17.9 million in dead money, which would seem to be a more attractive alternative if Arizona can find a trade partner.

Tagovailoa was benched with three games remaining last season, signaling that his six-year run in Miami could be coming to an end. The former NFL passing leader threw a career-high 15 interceptions and failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in eight of the 14 games he played.

Tagovailoa, who turns 28 next month, suggested after the season that he was open to a fresh start with a new team. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was noncommittal when asked last month about Tagovailoa's future with the organization, saying the Dolphins were undecided at the quarterback position.

Murray, 28, played in just five games last season because of a foot injury, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner has played seven seasons with Arizona since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 but has been to the playoffs just once.

New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Tuesday that he spoke recently with Murray but did not discuss the quarterback's future with the franchise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.