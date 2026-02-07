Tom Brady to Patriots' Robert Kraft: 'Know I got your back'

Open Extended Reactions

Tom Brady apparently has run a reverse ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The longtime Patriots star, who was widely criticized this week after he said he didn't have a "dog in the fight" in Sunday's Super Bowl between New England and the Seattle Seahawks, indicated in a social media post Friday night that he is backing his former team.

"You know I got your back RKK," he wrote as part of an Instagram story, referencing Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "Get that seventh ring so we can match."

Brady won six Super Bowl titles in New England (and then a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), leading many to expect he'd back his former team Sunday against the Seahawks.

But that wasn't the case earlier this week, when during the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray he said: "I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win."

Fans, ex-teammates and some current Patriots have criticized Brady's stance since. Vince Wilfork called it "bullcrap." Rob Gronkowski pondered whether Brady was fueled by ulterior motives. And Asante Samuel accused Brady of being jealous of current New England quarterback Drake Maye.

After Brady's post Friday night, Samuel, who won Super Bowls in his first two years in New England, questioned if it was too little, too late.

What do you think... Tom Brady got the message and corrected his foolishness



Do we forgive him??? pic.twitter.com/w1yXW7tgcz — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) February 7, 2026

Brady is currently an NFL analyst for Fox and a part-owner of the Raiders.