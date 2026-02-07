Source: Jets hire Seth Ryan as passing-game coordinator

Damien Woody weighs in on the Jets' decision to hire Frank Reich as offensive coordinator. (0:27)

Following his father and grandfather, Seth Ryan is now a member of the New York Jets' coaching staff.

Ryan, 31, was hired Saturday as their new passing-game coordinator, a source told ESPN. He replaces Scott Turner, who was fired two weeks ago amid a coaching staff overhaul by Aaron Glenn.

This is a rarity in the NFL: three generations of a coaching family with one franchise.