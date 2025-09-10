Despite being impressed with J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut, Stephen A. Smith isn't convinced the Vikings have found their franchise QB. (1:06)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith said Wednesday that he has made progress in his recovery from a personal health issue that began last month and is confident that he will resume playing in less than three weeks.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the ordeal began, Smith declined to be specific about the nature of the issue other than to say it was "physical" -- as opposed to a mental health matter.

The Vikings are preparing for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons on a short week after playing Monday night in Chicago, and on Wednesday they had only a walk-through planned. But Smith, who practiced last Saturday for the first time since Aug. 11, said he planned to continue pushing forward.

"I'm just trying to get my conditioning up," he said. "I'm going to go out there and see how much I can handle and go from there. I've already moved around, and I'm moving around well. It's just volume and conditioning."

The Vikings did not place Smith on injured reserve when the season began, indicating they hoped Smith's recovery timetable would be shorter than the four-game minimum absence required for players on IR.

"We're kind of fluid with if I'm ready to go or not, and if I am going to help the team or not," Smith said. "That all matters. But I expect to be back before [the four-week mark.]"

Smith is one of several Vikings players whose health could cause them to miss Sunday night's game. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (left knee) is getting closer to a return but his availability is uncertain.

Inside linebacker Blake Cashman, meanwhile, will miss time because of a right hamstring strain, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cashman calls the Vikings' defensive signals, a job that is likely to fall to veteran backup Eric Wilson.

Two other prominent players, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Jeff Okudah, were placed in concussion protocol this week. Finally, kick returner Ty Chandler will miss time because of a knee injury, O'Connell said.