CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers released wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Tuesday to make room for David Moore, who was activated from reserve injured in time for Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Renfrow, 30, was making a comeback with the Panthers after missing the 2024 season while dealing with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune condition.

The former Clemson star was cut at the end of training camp but re-signed to the active roster in August after Jalen Coker went on injured reserve with a quad injury. The 2021 Pro Bowl receiver had two touchdown catches in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been inactive since an Oct. 12 win against Dallas.

Moore has been dealing with an elbow injury sustained in Week 4. He had only one catch for 5 yards in the first four games, but he is considered a locker room leader.

Moore has a chance to get playing time behind Tetairoa McMillan and a now-healthy Coker with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette struggling. Legette played a career-low 31% of the snaps in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Carolina also waived safety Demani Richardson.