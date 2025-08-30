Dan Orlovsky and the "Get Up" crew discuss whether Bryce Young can continue playing well for the Panthers heading into the 2025 NFL season. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Saturday announced plans to re-sign Hunter Renfrow less than a week after releasing the 2021 Pro Bowl wide receiver.

It's a one-year deal, a league source told ESPN.

Renfrow will fill the roster spot of Jalen Coker, who was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury suffered in Thursday's practice. Coker, who is expected to miss the first four to six games, had been tabbed to replace veteran Adam Thielen, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

Renfrow missed the 2024 season after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders following a 2023 season in which his production dropped significantly while he dealt with ulcerative colitis.

There were times while dealing with the disease that Renfrow suffered through seven straight days of fever of 103 degrees. He wondered if he would play football again after disappointing 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"I felt so bad those two years, and I felt like I let my teammates down so much," Renfrow said when he began his comeback with Carolina in the spring. "Because I had expectations. I just signed a new contract [in 2022]. I had a new coaching staff that I was going to be perfect for. And I was just a dud.

"I was like, 'Man, I know I don't feel well, but I do not want to play football again. Like, I do not want to let people down. I just want to go over here in my corner, do what I do, get into business.'"

The Panthers kept in constant contact with Renfrow after releasing him, initially hoping to sign him to the practice squad while he got back to 100% after a hamstring injury during training camp slowed his comeback.

Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that he didn't think Renfrow was quite back to the form he showed early in training camp when explaining the decision to cut him. But both Canales and general manager Dan Morgan repeatedly told Renfrow they wanted him to be a part of the organization.

Coker's injury sped up the process.

"He's got some freaky lateral quickness," offensive coordinator Brad Idzik recently said of Coker. "And then when he opens up, he's like big strides, a powerful first four steps, which simulates, 'I'm going full-tilt vertical.'

"He simulates that every single time, and then he eats up whatever leverage you give him."