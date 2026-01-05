The Rams take down the Cardinals at home to end the season with a win and clinch the five seed. (1:38)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams anticipate getting wide receiver Davante Adams back from his hamstring injury for their playoff game on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay said on Monday.

Adams has not played since he aggravated his left hamstring injury in Week 15. Last Thursday, he returned to practice for the first time since leaving that game. He was listed as limited on Thursday and Friday ahead of the Rams' season finale but did not play against the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay said the Rams "erred on the side of caution" with Adams' return, and that it "pissed him off pretty good because of the competitor that he is."

"But he's got that look in his eye that I know he's ready to go," McVay said. "And man, you just feel better when you see No. 17 out there on our offense and it poses a lot of different challenges for people to have to defend when you put that freaking stud back out on the grass for us."

In Adams' first season in Los Angeles, he had 60 catches for 789 yards and an NFL-leading 14 receiving touchdowns. According to ESPN Research, Adams is the first player in NFL history to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns with three different teams.

McVay also said the Rams anticipate getting safety Quentin Lake (elbow) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) back against the Panthers.