HENDERSON, Nev. -- For a second straight day Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith did not practice due to right shoulder and back injuries, and sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Kenny Pickett is expected to start Sunday against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Pickett has been receiving first-team reps with the idea that he will take Smith's place. Aidan O'Connell, who has been the team's emergency third quarterback, would serve as the backup in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Carroll didn't specify whether Smith's injury would be long term, instead calling the 35-year-old quarterback "day to day."

Despite Smith's inconsistent on-field production, Carroll added that health will be the main factor in deciding if he remains the starter.

"As a competitor, [Smith] wants to get back out there as soon as he possibly can. And he will," Carroll said.

Smith injured his shoulder and suffered a cut on his right hand during the third quarter of the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos last weekend. The shoulder injury forced him to go into the locker room at the end of the quarter, with Pickett playing the entire fourth. Pickett completed 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders acquired Pickett from the Cleveland Browns in August after O'Connell was placed on injured reserve because of a right wrist injury.

Pickett was drafted in the first round by the Steelers in 2022 and spent his first two seasons in Pittsburgh before he was traded to the Eagles in March 2024. He is 15-10 as a starter.

This will be his second start in the past two seasons. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles past the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 last season.